🔴PM Shehbaz address nation

ISLAMABD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan achieved several milestones since the government came into power including reducing inflation from 38 percent to 12 percent.

In his address to the nation, PM Shehbaz said that the federal government has completed 100 days and achieved significant milestones.

“Reducing interest rates on loans from 22 percent to 20 percent, increasing investment in the country, and providing relief to the public by reducing petrol prices by Rs 10.50 per litre are one of few measures taken by the government,” the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz said that the reduction in petroleum prices would surely benefit the common man. “Reducing the prices of petrol and diesel will provide some relief to the people who are suffering from inflation,” the prime minister said.

He said that the performance over the past three months has been commendable. “We are committed to putting the country on the path to progress,” he added.

