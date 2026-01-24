1.5kg gold retrieved from burnt jewellery shop in Gul Plaza

KARACHI: Rescue authorities have recovered more than 1.5 kilograms of gold from a jewellery shop located in the fire-hit Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road in Karachi and handed it over to the owners.

According to rescue officials, search and clearance operations are ongoing at Gul Plaza following the devastating fire that broke out late Saturday night, January 17, claiming at least 71 lives, while several people remain missing.

During the search operation, rescue workers recovered gold jewellery worth over Rs60 million, which was found intact despite the fire. Officials said the gold sets were filled with water but remained undamaged.

The recovered gold was handed over to the plaza administration and subsequently returned to the shop owner, who expressed gratitude to the authorities, stating that all valuables were received safely.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassan Ali said that a fresh search operation is being carried out in the basement of Gul Plaza. He added that some cash was also recovered during the operation and handed over to the administration. Parts of a DVR system were found in the control room and the hard disk has been sent for forensic examination.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi confirmed that more than 90 percent of the building has been cleared. He said the search operation is expected to conclude by tonight, adding that debris from sensitive areas is being removed cautiously.

The DC further stated that a list of 82 individuals has been compiled, and families of missing persons have been urged to report if anyone remains unaccounted for. So far, 71 bodies have been recovered, while the search continues for 10 to 11 missing persons.

Authorities said debris removal will take additional time, and forensic analysis of the recovered DVR is underway.