1.9 mln people get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Sindh

KARACHI: The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been underway in six divisions of Sindh as 97000 people got vaccine dose in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to sources, 1.9 million people have got at least one dose of the vaccine in the province. Around 6,45,000 people have got two doses of coronavirus vaccine in Sindh, sources said.

Karachi have 10.2 million people of 18 years and above age eligible for vaccination, according to sources.

In the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign, Karachi division has been ahead in Sindh with 18.74 percent of its eligible population has got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, sources said.

In Mirpur Khas division 8.69 percent of above 18 years population has got at least one dose of the vaccine, according to sources.

In Hyderabad division 7.8 percent eligible population has got at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, while in Shaheed Benazirabad division 6.46 percent above 18 population has got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, sources said.

In Sukkur division 5.75 percent and in Larkana division 4.75 pct of the eligible population have got at least one dose of the vaccine, according to sources.

According to a report around five per cent of Pakistan’s total and 10 pct of its eligible population has got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the country is still one of the low-ranked countries in the world where pace of vaccination remains very slow.