1 dead, 1 missing as 5 Karachi sewer cleaners collapsed due to noxious gas

KARACHI: At least one died and another still missing as five sewer cleaning labourers fell in a Madina Colony sewer during a cleaning drive on Monday as noxious gas breaking out of the manhole knocked them down, ARY News reported.

The rescue teams found three labourers knocked out in the sewers and shifted them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for first aid while they also recovered a body of one of them who died.

One remaining labourer is still missing in the sewers for whom the rescue operation in underway in the New Karachi’s Madina Colony.

The incident happened during the sewer cleaning when, reportedly, a noxious gas knocked down the workers who fell inside the sewer unconscious.

Three unconscious labourers receiving treatment at Abbasi Shaheed are still in the critical stage, rescue sources said.

Two children drown in Shikarpur while playing on canal’s bank

Separately yesterday, at least two children drowned in Khanpur taluka while playing at the bank of a local canal.

Two children drowned in Bhatti canal near Rahimabad village of taluka Khanpur in the Shikarpur district, according to local police.

The children were identified as three-year-old Mehmood Soomro and four-year-old Wali Muhammad Soomro.

Local villagers with self-help recovered the dead bodies of two children from the canal. The relatives said that the children were slipped into the water while playing in the village near the canal.