WATCH: 10-foot long snake emerges from Sialkot rainstream

SIALKOT: A panic situation erupted in a neighbourhood of Sialkot, Budyana as a long snake in a rain stream surfaced suddenly , ARY News reported.

As many as the 10-foot-long snake appeared in a rain stream creating fear and panic situation in the area.

In the panic situation, taking prompt action, Rescue 1122 personnel captured the snake before it could harm any human.

On the other hand, the Rescue officials identified the reptile as an Indian Python.

Following the capture, Rescue 1122 handed the snake over to the provincial Wildlife Department for further care and relocation.

Earlier, in a recent social media viral, a man shared a heart-warming encounter with a colony of penguins outside his tent.

The video features the penguins giving gestures to the man for needing his help to rescue four babies of their group.

The social media users quickly engaged with the video and shared their reactions.

The viral video was shared by a climate scientist with the account yamatosenseii on Instagram with the caption narrating his encounter with the penguins and his love for the Inuit communities.

Penguins ask for help from a climate scientist

The viral video features a colony of penguins outside the man’s tent, who soon senses something off.

The penguins take him to a spot, and he observes an unusual glimpse with the help of his binoculars. The man is a climate scientist who notices that a large piece of ice gets broken from the main piece, which has four penguin chicks.

The scientist Yamato quickly rescues them as some leopard seals were revolving around the smaller ice piece. Yamato further gives the babies back to the group.

What stands as a highlight is the fish placed outside his tent, which most likely were given as a gift by the colony.