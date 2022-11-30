10 illegal Afghan nationals arrested over anti-state slogans

KARACHI: The police claimed to have arrested 10 Afghan nationals illegally residing in Karachi and chanting slogans against Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the police have accelerated a crackdown on illegal Afghan nationals, involved in criminal activities.

During a combing operation, the West police arrested 10 suspects over chanting slogans against Pakistan. The suspects were arrested from Pakistan Bazar, Orangi Town, Mominabad and Pirabad.

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases against the arrested suspects under the Foreign Act in the respective police stations.

Earlier in November, the city police claimed to have arrested 34 Afghan nationals illegally residing in Karachi. At that time, the police said they were checking the criminal record of the suspects through biometrics.

On November 12, it was reported that the federal government started considering issuing Afghan citizens cards to over 700,000 illegal Afghan nationals in the country.

The government would discuss the matter with relevant stakeholders before reaching a decision. The residents could also get facilities like opening a bank account, medical, and educational facilities.

