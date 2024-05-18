10 officials of Sindh Police suspended over corruption charges

KARACHI: A total of 10 officers and constables from the Special Protection Unit of the Sindh police were suspended due to alleged involvement in corruption worth millions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Sindh police, Khadim Hussain, has suspended 10 officers and constables of SPU for allegedly involved in corruption and directed them to report to B Company.

Sources indicated that the action has been taken by the authorities after an undercover departmental investigation, which revealed that the SPU officers and constable were allegedly involved in the abuse of authority and corruption.

Additionally, the suspended officials are also accused of misusing the official vehicles assigned specifically for the CPEC project.

An inspector, named Mohammad Faheem, and the head constable of Sukkur were among the suspended officials.

Sources further added that Saddam Hussain posted in the DIG SPU office is also accused of corruption, while three officials posted in CPEC Tharparkar have also been suspended and directed to report B Company for allegedly misusing their power.

Earlier in March, the Sindh government transferred and appointed many Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of police in yet another major reshuffle in the department.

According to the details, Irfan Baloch has been appointed as DIG West, while Ahmed Nawaz Cheema is named DIG Traffic. Similarly, Iqbal Dar has been appointed as DIG Driving License Branch while Javed Jaskani is named DIG Mirpurkhas.

Earlier on March 16, the Sindh government notified a major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred several SSPs from different districts.

According to the notification, SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Sujaeal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad, and other districts were transferred and posted with immediate effect. Hazeez Rehman Bugti was transferred and posted as SSP Karachi West vice Shad Ibne Masih transferred.