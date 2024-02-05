10 policemen martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack

DI KHAN: At least 10 policemen were martyred and six others sustained injuries as terrorists attacked Chaudhvan police station Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the terrorists carried out the attack at midnight on Monday which continued for more than two hours and 10 cops were martyred as a result.

According to police officials, the six injured personnel have been shifted to Draban Kalan Hospital in DI Khan.

Earlier, Security forces killed 24 terrorists in a clearance operation in Mach and Kolpur Balochistan.

According to the Army’s media wing, the terrorists attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan on the night of 29/30 January 2024.

ISPR stated that the terrorists were then gunned down in the sanitisation and clearance operations which have been concluded after clearing and securing the area.

Related: Macch operation: Security forces kill 24 terrorists in three days

During the firefights and clearance operations, in the last three days, 24 terrorists have been killed including key terrorists Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan, ISPR added.

The Army’s media wing further said that the identification process of remaining terrorists is in process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the general elections 2024 are around the corner and Pakistan is experiencing a notable increase in terrorism.