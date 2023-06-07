Minor boy steals SUV, leads police on a highway chase

A shocking incident unfolded in Michigan state of United States of America, as a 10-year-old child was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase on the highway.

According to the international media, the police officials successfully recovered a stolen 2017 model SUV. The recovery was made possible after the emergency helpline (911) received a call from OnStar, a car insurance company in USA, notifying them that the stolen car was heading southbound on I-75 highway.

As troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver, identified as the 10-year-old young child, refused to stop. Later, OnStar was able to remotely disable the car, ensuring a safe resolution to the chase.

During the chase, multiple concerned citizens contacted 911, reporting that a child was behind the wheel on I-75 highway. Eventually, the stolen car came to a halt after colliding with a guardrail, resulting in minor damage to the vehicle.

Michigan State Police revealed that the child was taken into custody after attempting to flee from the scene. Following the incident, the child was initially placed in custody at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center but was later released.

During the incident, no injuries were reported by the authorities.

According to reports, the child claimed that the vehicle belonged to his mother. It was revealed that the child had been staying with relatives and allegedly took the car in an attempt to met his mother, who was reportedly in Detroit city, Michigan.

The child now faces several charges, including unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police, and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police, as reported by the international media.