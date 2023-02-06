10-year-old Madrassa student beaten for ‘being absent’

LAHORE: A cleric was arrested and booked for allegedly thrashing a 10-year-old Madrassa student ‘for being absent’ from a seminary in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a 10-year-old madrassa student – identified as Tayyab – was severely beaten with a stick by a cleric ‘for being absent’ from a seminary in Lahore’s Liaquatabad area.

The Liaquatabad police station geared into action after the victim’s parents filed a case against the cleric. Torture marks were visible on the different parts of the victim’s body.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the cleric has been transferred to investigation wing.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of seminary and other educational institutes’ teachers found involved in torturing students have occurred time and again.

Earlier in 2021, an eight-year-old boy was beaten to death by a cleric for not learning his lesson at a religious seminary in Vehari District on Sunday.

Doctors at the hospital where the child was brought for medico-legal formalities confirmed that his body bore torture marks.

According to reports, the cleric allegedly beat a student with a wire. After receiving the complaint, the police took action and arrested a cleric from Vehari.

