10-year-old girl found dead in swimming pool of residential complex

A 10-year-old girl, named Manya, was found dead in a swimming pool of a residential apartment complex in Bengaluru city of India’s Karnataka state.

According to details, the incident took place on Thursday in a residential apartment complex off Varthur-Gunjur road in Bengaluru. The deceased, Manya, was out playing when the incident occurred at around 8 p.m.

Manya left home, saying she was going out to play, but was later found lying motionless in the swimming pool. She was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

While it was assumed that the girl had died by drowning, the girl’s father, Rakesh, has alleged that she died by electrocution.

Talking to journalists, the victim’s father claimed: “She has come in contact with a live wire near the swimming pool. Though a few people tried to get her away, they couldn’t. By the time they got a wood plank, the damage was done.”

He called for strict action against those responsible for the tragedy and ensuring the safety of everyone, especially children in the apartment complex. “Several hours after the complaint too, no action has been taken against anyone,” he alleged.

Indian media reported that several residents of the apartment staged a flash protest on Thursday night against the manager of the apartment complex, who has now “gone missing”.

Ritesh Kumar, a resident of the apartment complex, told media that he too had encountered a similar incident where his child got an electric shock from the footlight near the swimming pool in May.

“My daughter was a little over a year old then. I had raised the complaint officially, after which, security came and stuck tape on the footlight. I had questioned them why no other protective measures were taken but we got no response,” said Ritesh.

Varthur Police have filed an unnatural death registry report and said they were awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death before taking further action.