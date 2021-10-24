100 dengue cases reported in KP in a day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has continued to report a spike in dengue fever cases as 100 new cases of mosquito-borne fever cases were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a report issued by KP Directorate General Health Services, the death toll due to dengue fever in the province stands at six.

The province has so far reported 5,107 dengue cases, whereas, the number of active cases stood at 1,683.

Moreover, the federal capital has conceded fresh 146 dengue cases in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while one man died.

The fresh cases today have taken the infection tally of the federal capital to 2,867 since the outbreak of its virality this season, the health department report on the breakbone virus said.

So far the mosquito-borne virus has killed 11 people infected with it, the report said.

Of the new cases having emerged today, at least 48 come from the rural region of Islamabad while 98 of them were reported in the urban areas.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!