100 homes handed over to families under Punjab housing scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday called her government’s ‘Apna Ghar Apni Chhat’ project as the best housing scheme in the world, ARY News reported.

“Today 100 entitled families have got homes at ‘Zehra Homes'”, Punjab’s chief minister addressing a gathering here said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz introduced the ‘Apna Ghar Apni Chhat’ housing scheme, initiative in August last year, aimed at providing interest-free loans for housing to low-income families across the province.

“Houses being provided to low-income families in this housing scheme. Solar system has been installed in every house,” chief minister said. “No one can take your home from you,” Maryam Nawaz said.

Punjab CM said that one lac houses will be provided to people in a year and five lac families would have their own homes in five years.

“There are 2.2 families in Punjab, which don’t have their own homes,” CM said adding that thousands housing units have been under construction in 37 districts of the province under this housing scheme.