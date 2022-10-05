100 housing units under PM Flood Relief Village constructed in Tank

ISLAMABAD: The construction of 100 housing units under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Flood Relief Village has been completed in the Tank district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had announced the construction of 100 housing units under the Flood Relief Village initiative on September 2 in Tank district for displaced families after devastating floods which were completed in a record period of time.

The CEO of Menzies Global Aviation Philipp Joeinig has met PM Shehbaz Sharif today, according to a PM House spokesperson.

PM Sharif the CEO of Menzies Global Aviation Philipp Joeinig for the construction of Flood Relief Village and lauded his passion for work besides terming the construction of 100 housing units for the flood-affected people as a vital step in the rehabilitation of the displaced families.

The construction site was selected on September 3, the survey was completed on September 7 and the construction work was started on September 11. The construction process was completed on October 5 in record 24 days while the housing units were designed by prominent architect Ali Naqvi, the state news agency reported.

The housing units are equipped with facilities of the solar system, school, clinic and tube well. The units were made of the latest construction material and technology which could resist extreme weather conditions.

The school has the facility of computers and other latest facilities whereas the clinic would provide health and treatment facilities to the local population. Moreover, about 9,000 saplings of the local indigenous varieties were planted around the construction site.

The Menzies had constructed 270 housing units in Mithan Kot and Rajanpur during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods. The group is interested in making investment in the aviation sector of Pakistan besides, the construction of a skiing resort.

