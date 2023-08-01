100-year-old Shahi Mosque in Chitral, Pakistan

The Shahi Mosque, also known as the Shahi Masjid, was constructed during the reign of Shuja-ul-Mulk, the Mehtar (ruler) of Chitral, in the 1920s. This grand structure was built to serve as a central place of worship for the local Muslim population. Its historical significance is further enhanced by its association with the rulers of Chitral, who played a crucial role in the region’s cultural and political development.

The Shahi Mosque is not only a religious site but also a popular tourist attraction. Its splendid architecture and serene setting amid the picturesque landscape draw visitors from far and wide. Tourists can immerse themselves in the local culture, interact with the hospitable community, and witness the warm traditions of Chitral.

For more stories and documentaries subscribe ARY Stories