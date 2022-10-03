1,000 drones form dragon in night sky, fascinating video goes viral

A mesmerizing video in which hundreds of drones form a majestic dragon in the night sky is going viral on social media.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by user Tansu YEĞEN. The fascinating clip got millions of views and thousands of likes.

Here is what netizens had to say.

Each year,

Social media users were amazed to see how technology has evolved over the year. There are some who recall superhit shows Game Of Thrones and its prequel House of the Dragon.

“It is very interesting how different companies could be somehow impacted by technology. Few years ago, nobody could say that a fireworks spectacle could find an opponent. For some reason it makes me remind about the book Exponential Organization by Michael S. Malone,” a Twitter user wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 5,000 drones can be used in a single show in The Geoscan Drone Show with a visibility range of three kilometres.

Moreover, the Russian company has amazed people with its light shows at the Red Sea Film Festival, Independence of Armenia Drone Show and 2022 Dubai World Cup.

