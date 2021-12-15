‘10,000 grocery stores, 9.6m families registered on ehsaas ration program”

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that over 10,000 grocery stores and 9.6 million families have been registered on Ehsaas Ration Program, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry said that the number of registrations for the Ehsaas Ration Program is increasing fast that will provide a 30 per cent subsidy to 20 million families on essential commodities including flour, pulses and ghee.

He detailed that 700,000 grocery stores will become a source to provide Rs120 billion subsidy on the essential commodities to the deserving families earning less than Rs31,000 per month.

96لاکھ خاندان اوردس ہزار سے زیادہ کریانہ سٹور وزیراعظم کےراشن رعائت پروگرام میں رجسٹر ہو چکے ہیں,اس تعداد میں مسلسل اضافہ ہو رہا ہےاس پروگرام کے ذریعے دو کروڑ خاندان آٹا،دال اورگھی پر30فیصدرعائت حاصل کرینگےجبکہ7 لاکھ کریانہ سٹور120 ارب کی سبسڈی خاندانوں کو دینےکا ذریعہ بنیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 15, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially launch Ehsaas Ration Program in January next year.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to speed up the registration process for Ehsaas Ration Programme. The registration process for the Ehsaas Ration programme had begun on November 8 across the country.

He had also ordered the concerned authorities to involve the district government in raising awareness among the grocery stores and potential beneficiaries regarding the program.

PM Imran Khan had announced a “historic” relief package worth Rs120 billion in November to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public. Under the package, 30 per cent subsidy would be given on ghee, flour, and pulses for the next six months.

Ehsaas Ration Programme will benefit 20 million families and overall 130 million people nationwide including those already registered under the Kafalat program.