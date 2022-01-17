$100,000, salary transferred to Priyantha Kumara’s widow

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Monday that a sum of US$100,000 and the $1,667 salary of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot has been transferred in the account of his widow.

“Funds of 100000 US $ and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka,” he tweeted.

Funds of 100000 US $ and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/vde6IeXJVY — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 17, 2022

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager.

Earlier today, eighty-five suspects of the Sialkot lynching case were produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) after completion of their 14 days physical remand period.

Stringent security measures were taken with deployment of large contingents of police around the ATC premises in Gujranwala and at the Sialkot Road. The court, accepting the IO’s plea, extended the physical remand of 79 suspects by 14 more days and directed him to present them on next hearing on Jan 31.

