100,000 Saudi riyals recovered from ‘currency smuggler’: FIA

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has arrested a suspected foreign currency smuggler and recovered 100,000 Saudi riyals from his possession, ARY News reported on Sunday.

FIA Deputy Director Dera Ghazi Khan Zahid Mahmood-led team conducted a raid on a tip-off at the Ghazi Ghat check post and arrested the suspected foreign currency smuggler who was identified as Muhammad Aleem – a resident of Okara.

The suspect was travelling to Quetta and the raiding team recovered 100,000 Saudi riyal from his possession after checking the passenger bus.

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspect was smuggling the foreign currency to Iran and Afghanistan en route Quetta.

The spokesperson said that intelligence-based operations are underway against the elements involved in currency smuggling with the collaboration of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

In August, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended three individuals attempting to transport counterfeit currency abroad.

The swift action by the FIA unfolded when airport authorities detected suspicious activity during routine security checks.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the passengers – identified as Khaliq Noor, Noor Ali Jan, and Qasimullah, from North Waziristan – were carrying a substantial amount of counterfeit currency, amounting to 100,000 dirhams.

A spokesperson for the FIA confirmed that the counterfeit currency was discovered in the possession of the arrested individuals after a thorough search.

The investigation further unveiled that the accused had intentions to conceal the fake currency and smuggle it out of the country.