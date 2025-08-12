100MW solar power project completion ordered within a year

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that the 100-megawatt solar power project in Gilgit-Baltistan be completed within a year, vowing to personally monitor its progress.

Chairing a review meeting following the project’s recent approval by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the Prime Minister said the initiative would be executed on a priority basis to ensure uninterrupted, low-cost, and environment-friendly electricity supply to the region.

“All infrastructure for the project must be climate-resilient,” he instructed, adding that transparency would be maintained at every stage of construction. He noted that the federal government would bear the entire cost of the project, which is expected to significantly reduce the region’s prolonged load-shedding—currently up to 20 hours a day—and provide power to remote areas.

Under the plan, six solar parks will be set up in Gilgit, eight in Skardu, and six in Diamer. Additionally, 234 buildings in Gilgit, 179 in Skardu, and 68 in Diamer will be equipped with solar installations. The project will also include battery storage for backup power and a real-time monitoring system in line with international standards.

The Prime Minister said solarization was the most viable solution to meet Gilgit-Baltistan’s energy needs, stressing that integrating renewable energy sources into Pakistan’s energy mix was essential to mitigating the effects of climate change.

“Lighting up Gilgit-Baltistan is not just an infrastructure project; it is a lifeline for its people,” he remarked, directing that hydel and solar generation in the region be structured to ensure uninterrupted supply during extreme weather conditions.

The steering committee for the project will be chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Khan Leghari.