10,754 vehicles driven by underage Karachiites seized since Sep 2

KARACHI: In their crackdown against underage Karachiites found driving on roads, the traffic police have so far challaned 11,149 vehicles since September 2, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The traffic police shared the numbers from Sep 2- to 15 (yesterday) and said it has impounded 10,754 cars seized from the minors driving them.

As for the parents who allowed the children the vehicles, the traffic police have issued challans to 5,462 of them, said the department spokesperson.

Karachi administrator mulls routing heavy traffic via Lyari Expressway

Separately to redress the clogging traffic situation in the metropolitan, the newly appointed city administrator, Murtaza Wahab, constituted earlier this week a committee to work out a plan of routing heavy traffic via Lyari Expressway so it doesn’t have to cover large distances to get to the Super Highway.

The committee will oversee the administrative affairs of touring the heavy traffic via Lyari Expressway to its destination until Mauripur, where the expressway ends.

The huddle concluded that the heavy traffic, trucks, trailers, and cargo vehicles ply on the roads for about 90 kilometres to get to the Karachi Motorway which should be relieved.

Also, the flow of the general traffic will also smoothen if the heavy vehicles are detoured to take Lyari Expressway, Murtaza Wahab said in the high-level huddle today.