11 companies express interest for consultancy on 5G spectrum auction

ISLAMABAD: A total of 11 expressions of interest (EOIs) were received from various reputed consulting firms through EPADS on the release of the IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum) spectrum to enhance Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan.

According to a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) invited bids through advertisements published in national and international media and on the PPRA website.

PTA will shortlist the firms and accordingly RFP will be issued to the shortlisted consultants, said a news release.

The EOI for the consultancy on the release of the IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum) spectrum to enhance Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan 2024 was opened at PTA HQs on 15 July 2024.

The selected consultant will carry out stakeholder consultation and provide professional analysis and advice to the Government of Pakistan for the 5G / IMT auction process and successful completion of the auction in a transparent manner, averting collusion and ensuring competition in the auction process.

Earlier, the caretaker government said that 5G services in Pakistan would be launched by July-August 2024.

Addressing the Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first-ever mobile conference in the country, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said that a 300MHz spectrum would be offered for auction.

“Before the launch of 5G services, the optic fiber network has to be enhanced. Currently, only 6,000 mobile towers are related to optic fiber cables (OFC), out of around 56,000 towers across the country,” he added.