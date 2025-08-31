11 die, 60 injured in Punjab in rain spell: Rescue Punjab

LAHORE: A spokesman of Rescue Punjab on Sunday said that at least 13 people have been killed and 60 injured in rainfall during 24 hours.

Rescue Punjab spokesman Farooq Ahmed has said that heavy rainfall has claimed five lives in Lahore, three in Nankana Sahib, two in Mandi Bahauddin and one each in Kasur, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura districts.

Heavy rain and storm also injured 33 people in Nankana Sahib, seven in Okara, six in Kasur, five in Lahore, three each in Sheikhupura and Faisalabad, two persons in Jhelum and one person in Mandi Bahauddin.

Strong monsoon rains along with release of water from dams in India have wreaked havoc in Pakistan which is facing a catastrophic flood crisis. Flooding driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching to $50 billion.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali stated that 175,000 cusecs of water is passing through Head Marala, while 145,000 cusecs have been recorded at Trimmu Headworks. A major flood of more than 800,000 cusecs is expected to reach Head Trimmu tomorrow.