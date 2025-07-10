11 die, eight injured in heavy rainfall in Baluchistan: PDMA

QUETTA: Monsoon rains in Baluchistan claimed 11 lives including women and children since June 28, disaster management body said in a report on Thursday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Baluchistan today released a report with regard to losses of life and property in various rain-related incidents in Baluchistan.

“A child died, and a man injured in wall collapse incident in Khuzdar during rainfall,” according to the PDMA.

“People died in various incidents during rainfall in Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Loralai, Lasbela and Kohlu districts of Baluchistan.

At least eight persons were injured during rainfall, PDMA Baluchistan said in its report.

Heavy rainfall and flooding damaged 47 houses in different districts, PDMA said. “Heavy rainfall damaged five houses in Khuzdar in 24 hours”.

“Rains partly damaged 39 houses, while eight homes thoroughly destroyed in calamitous rains,” according to the report.

Disaster management authority has said that relief operations have been underway in affected areas of the province.