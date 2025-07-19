11 injured in stampede after Beyoncé’s Atlanta concert

The Atlanta show of Pop queen Beyonce’s ongoing Cowboy Carter tour turned disastrous, as a post-concert stampede, allegedly triggered by a young fan, left at least 11 injured.

As reported by foreign media, the unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, July 15, when a huge crowd of concertgoers rushed towards the Vine City Station in downtown, to take Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) to home, after attending Beyonce’s final concert of Cowboy Carter’s Atlanta leg, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in the capital of Georgia, United States.

According to the details shared by Stephany Fisher, senior director of communications for MARTA, to a foreign publication, the incident occurred on an escalator at the station when a 10-year-old girl, who observed a cockroach or ‘Palmetto bug’, began screaming and running, causing a stampede on the escalator.

It reportedly caused the escalator to temporarily speed up and then stop completely.

“It just created a whole entire slide full of people,” an eyewitness shared. “It was crazy, it was chaotic.”

As per Fisher, the accident left at least 11 injured, including one with a broken ankle. “Seven people were transported to the hospital with cuts and scrapes, and one person declined transport. Two people requested medical assistance after reaching their destinations,” the spokesperson detailed.

