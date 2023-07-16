11 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts declared sensitive in Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared several districts of the province as sensitive during the Muharram, ARY News reported.

These districts include Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Orakzai, and Tank.

Moreover, 4,500 places of worship were declared as the most sensitive during Muharram in these eleven districts of the province.

Based on the information provided by the police and security forces, the Home Department has decided to deploy the police, Frontier Constabulary, and Frontier Corps to ensure security at these sensitive places of worship throughout Muharram.

The police have been instructed to enforce strict security measures to maintain peace and order in the province. The district police have been directed to develop comprehensive security plans tailored to the specific requirements of Muharram.

To prevent any untoward incidents, the police have been instructed to seal the routes of mourning processions in all these districts.

The 1st of Muharram marks the start of the Islamic new year.

Earlier on July 10, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have foiled a major terror plan in the provincial capital, arresting suspects of banned outfits who were planning to carry out terror activities in Muharram.

According to CTD spokesperson, at least 10 alleged terrorists of a banned outfit were arrested Peshawar and Hangu districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were planning to carry out terror attacks during the month of Muharram.

The CTD spokesperson said that the suspect and his accomplices wanted to tarnish peace in the holy month