11 of a family killed as rainwater inundates house’s basement

KOHAT: 11 members of a family were drowned after rainwater flooded the basement of their house in the Darra Adamkhel area of Kohat district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, 11 family members got trapped in the flooded basement where they were sleeping. The deceased include six children, three women, and two men, all from the same family.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old girl was recovered from the flooded basement, the spokesman added.

Heavy rains have brought an end to long drought in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A day earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that all rivers and streams in Punjab are experiencing normal water flow amidst the ongoing monsoon rains.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the water flow in dams and barrages is also stable. The current water level in Mangla Dam is at 58%, while Tarbela Dam is at 69%. Indian dams on the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers have water levels up to 39%.

The monsoon rain pattern is expected to continue until July 31. The PDMA has forecasted more monsoon rains in most districts of Punjab over the next 24 hours.

