11 ‘beggars’ offloaded from Saudi Arabia-bound flight

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has offloaded 11 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Karachi airport.

According to the FIA, the group, consisting of 11 persons, including 8 women, was initially traveling on Umrah visas on fake return tickets and hotel booking.

The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

The FIA Karachi circle arrested the passengers for further interrogation and legal action.

In a similar incident that happened last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had offloaded 24 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport.

The arrests came after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.