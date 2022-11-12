11th edition of ‘IDEAS’ begins in Karachi from Nov 15

The 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-22 will be held in Karachi from the 15th to the 18th of this month under the auspices of the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

Talking to media men Director General DEPO, Defence Export Promotion Bureau Brigadier Naveed Azam Cheema said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the exhibition.

They said the exhibition will prove beneficial for boosting the export of the defence industry.

It was informed on the occasion that fifty-two delegates from fifty-one countries will participate in the exhibition.

Earlier today, Karachi police issued an alternate traffic plan ahead of the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022, being held in Expo Centre.

The IDEAS 2022 will be held Karachi Expo Centre from November 15 to 18.

According to the alternate traffic plan, heavy traffic will be banned on the roads to the Karachi Expo Centre. Heavy vehicles and commercial traffic will be completely banned from Shahrea Faisal’s Nursery to Shah Suleman Road.

The alternate route for the heavy and commercial traffic will be Drigh Road to NIPA Chawrangi, whereas, heavy traffic will be disallowed from Rashid Minhas Road-Millennium Mall to Dalmia Road.

