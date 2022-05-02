12 injured in aerial firing incidents in Karachi areas

KARACHI: At least 12 persons including a policeman sustained injuries in aerial firing incidents in different parts of Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

Four women and two children were also among the wounded persons who became victims of the celebratory firing a day before the Eidul Fitr.

The incidents took place in Orangi, Bufferzone, Qasba Colony and Gulshan-e-Buner.

In Baldia Sector 5/J, a woman got injured by a blind bullet, whereas, a man sustained injuries inside his house due to firing in Qasba Colony.

In a personal dispute, a person got injured in a firing incident in Bufferzone, whereas, a blind bullet injured a woman in Orangi Town’s Baloch Goth.

Mostly incidents of celebratory firing were reported after the announcement of Eidul Fitr moon.

