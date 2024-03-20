12 nomination papers rejected for KP Senate seats

PESHAWAR: Provincial election commission rejected 12 candidates’ nomination papers for Senate election and 30 nominations approved, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The RO rejected nomination papers of former chief minister Mehmood Khan, Azam Swati, Murad Saeed, Asif Iqbal, Hammad Mehmood Cheema and Khurram Zeeshan for 11 Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The nominations of Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Naseem, Masood ur Rehman and People’s Party’s Ahmed Mustafa were also rejected.

PTI’s Hameeda Shahid’s nomination papers for women’s reserved were rejected.

PTI’s Azam Swati was declared ineligible for technocrat category, while Murad Saeed has been fugitive.

Provincial election commission said that the PTI’s Khurram Zeeshan failed to declare his assets as nine nomination papers of the candidates for general seats rejected.

According to the election schedule appeals can be filed against approval or rejection of nomination papers upto March 21. The election tribunals will decide appeals by March 25.

A revised list of candidates will be released on March 26. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.

The Senate election will be held in national and provincial assemblies on April 02.