Web Desk

12 police officials wounded in van-tractor collision on Mehran Highway

KHAIRPUR: At least 12 police officials including woman cops sustained wounds in a collision between a van and tractor-trolley near Pacca Chang on Mehran Highway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A private van carrying the police officials and a tractor-trolley collided head-on at Pacca Chang Mehran Highway, leaving 12 police officials including four woman cops injured.

Police said that three wounded officials are in critical condition. The police added that the cops were travelling in a private vehicle.

Earlier in January, at least five people including two women had lost their lives in a collision between a car and a truck in Badin.

A car had collided with a truck at Badin-Hyderabad highway, resulting in the death of five including two women.

Web Desk

