12-year-old boy ends life after mother refuses to give him phone

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Raiwind city after his mother refused to give him mobile phone, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

The deceased, identified as Ayyan, requested his mother to give him the phone, however, the mother declined and left for the neighbours’ house, Lahore police said.

Upon returning, the mother found the boy’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling. The deceased allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of a rope tied to a bamboo placed on the wall of the house.

Meanwhile, the police initiated investigations into the matter and were collecting evidence from the scene.

Last week, a female doctor allegedly died by suicide after getting into a verbal fight with her mother in Mughalpura of Lahore.

The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Bushra Suhail, got into a heated exchange with her mother and later locked herself in her room on March 27, according to her sister, Rabia.

Rabia said that she discovered her sister’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan after she went inside the room later that evening.