12-year-old girl allegedly strangled to death in Karachi’s Orangi Town

KARACHI: A 12-year-old girl was found dead in Karachi’s Orangi Town area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the body of a 12-year-old girl was found hanging in Karachi’s Orangi Town. The family claimed that the minor girl was murdered by unknown man.

SSP Suhai Aziz told the media that girl was found hanging at her home while two minor siblings have claimed that their sister was murdered by an unknown man.

In a statement recorded to police, the minor siblings claimed that their sister was murdered by strangulation by an unidentified man.

SSP Suhai Aziz said that police was investigating the incident from every angle and soon the culprit would be arrested.

“An investigation team has been formed under the supervision of DSP Jaffer Baloch,” she said, adding that cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

On the other hand, the body of a minor girl was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy where the administration reportedly denied post mortem due to the non-availability of a lady doctor due to a public holiday.

On Sunday morning, the 12-year-old girl was found hanging at her home in Karachi.