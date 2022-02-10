120٫000 Saudi riyals seized from flyer at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Airport Security Forces (ASF) claimed Thursday to have foiled a money laundering bid by seizing 120٫000 Saudi riyals from a flyer at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport.

A spokesperson for the ASF said the flyer was to board a Sharjah-bound flight. During checking, 120٫000 Saudi riyals were recovered from a jacket kept in his bag.

The passenger identified as Bakhat Mohammad was taken into custody and handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after questioning.

Earlier, the Airport Security Force (ASF) thwarted a money laundering bid at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and arrested three passengers.

Three Dubai-bound passengers were arrested for travelling with $84,000 and PKR Rs465,000. Imran, Irshad and one other passenger concealed the foreign and local currency notes in wheelchair foam and handbag that they were carrying.

The currency was recovered during checking by the ASF staff at the Lahore airport. The arrested flyers were handed over to Pakistan Customs for further investigation.

