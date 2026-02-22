120 Kuwaitis Stripped of Citizenship Over Dual Nationality

KUWAIT CITY: The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation has issued a decision revoking the citizenship of 120 individuals.

According to the decision published Sunday in the official gazette Kuwait Alyoum, the measure was taken pursuant to Article 11 of Amiri Decree No. 15 of 1959 on the Kuwaiti Nationality Law and its amendments.

The provision stipulates that a Kuwaiti national shall forfeit his citizenship if he voluntarily acquires a foreign nationality.

The revocations come as part of the ongoing enforcement of nationality regulations prohibiting dual citizenship.

Kuwait does not recognise dual nationality and requires citizens who obtain another nationality without prior authorisation to relinquish their Kuwaiti citizenship.