120 Pakistani manufacturers participate in Global Heimtextil Exhibition

FRANKFURT: Around 120 Pakistani manufacturers have participated in Global Heimtextil 2022, the world’s leading trade exhibition for home textiles, held in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Global Heimtextil Exhibition was held from June 21 to 24. The German government has provided free transport for four days for the delegates attending the Global Hemtextil Exhibition.

Pakistani textile products were the focus of buyers at the global exhibition due to their unique and attractive style and high quality, which resulted in more export orders to country’s textiles and industries.

Pakistani exporters, participated in the Heimtextil exhibition, said that they have received huge orders for Pakistani bed sheets, garments, towels and other textile products from the European market.

The exporters also hailed the PTI government’s smart-lockdown policy, saying that their industries operated despite the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they have gained access to markets other than Europe. “If gas and electricity prices are reduced, exports will increase further,” they added.

The demand for Pakistani specialized fabrics increased tremendously at the Exhibition in Frankfurt. The exporters said European buyers have also shown special interest in fireproof uniforms, tents and other products made of special fabrics.

“With a total of 117 participating nations, around 63,000 visitors and 2300 exhibitors, a brilliant re-launch of the international textile fairs at the Frankfurt exhibition center was achieved,” a statement released by Hemtextil stated.

Across all three events – Techtextil, Texprocess and the one-time Heimtextil Summer Special – Italy, France, Turkey, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Pakistan and the USA formed the top visitor nations.

The statement further said, “On all three business platforms, in addition to brisk order activity and high visitor quality and satisfaction, the concentrated positive energy of personal global encounters was particularly noticeable”.

According to the statement, Techtextil and Texprocess were also held virtually for the very first time. “In the Digital Extension platform, exhibitors presented themselves digitally and thus extended their presence at the trade fair,” it added.

The next Heimtextil will take place from January 10 to 13, 2023. The next Techtextil and Texprocess will be held from April 23 to 26, 2024.

What is Heimtextil?

Heimtextil is the industry’s most important global event for interior textiles, interior design and interior trends. With its new products and trends, it kicks off the upcoming season and gives important impulses to both exhibiting companies as professional visitors from all over the world.

