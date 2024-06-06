1,25,000 houses prepared for flood victims: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said that 1,25,000 houses have been prepared for flood affectees, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The chief minister visited the office of the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees here. The CM was given briefing with regard to construction of houses for flood affected people.

Chief Minister said that the flood in year 2022 caused huge losses in Sindh.

“We are working on the world’s biggest project and constructing 2.1 mln housing units for flood victims,” chief minister said.

“We were lacking funds for housing project but determined to implement it. The project was presented in Geneva conference, and they helped us,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Chief Minister said that the affected people also being given ownership rights. The process with regard to ownership that was earlier suspended, has been resumed again, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that 2.1 million housing units’ project has been launched and it is the world’s biggest construction project for flood affectees.

He said the federal government didn’t yet constitute the ECNEC, which is delaying release of development funds as approval of projects from the ECNEC has been compulsory.

CM Shah said that the housing project has also won award.

“There are eight lac women beneficiaries in 2.1 mln housing units project,” he said. Around eight lac houses of the project have been under construction”.

Murad Ali Shah said that the federal and provincial governments had allocated Rs25 billion each, but the funds were not released from the federal government. “Hopefully Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will fulfill his promise with the people of Sindh,” chief minister added.