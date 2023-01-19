13 arrested for hawala, hundi business in separate raids

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained eight persons on Thursday as part of a crackdown against currency smugglers and hundi, hawala businesses, ARY News reported.

The FIA team raided Sadiq Plaza Mall Road, Nabha Road, and Mouj Darya Road, checking more than 50 suspected shops and sealing 22 involved in illegal currency exchange without the permission of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Director FIA Sarfaraz Khan in a presser stated that the FIA team successfully recovered $214,000 USD, and other foreign currency worth at least Rs26 million, adding that a total of Rs324 million was recovered in the span of two months.

He said that 79 individuals have been arrested while 42 cases were registered under the illegal possessing foreign currency.

He lauded the efforts of the FIA team and vowed to continue the crackdown until the arrest of the last illegal agent in the provincial capital.

Last month, FIA intensified its crackdown on hawala-hundi business and arrested seven suspected dealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The FIA raiding teams recovered receipts worth millions from the suspected hawala-hundi dealers.

According to the reports, the FIA officials raided seven localities in KP Zone and arrested seven suspected hawala-hundi dealers besides lodging cases.

