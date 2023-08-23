13 cops booked after weapons stolen from Lahore police station

LAHORE: The Lahore police department has booked 13 officers and personnel after five government weapons were stolen from the Township police station, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Five government weapons, Beretta pistols, have been stolen from the Lahore Township police station. The department registered a case against 13 police officers and officials following the directives of DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi.

The nominated cops include ASI Tariq Aziz, Head Constable Sanaullah, Shehzad Iqbal, Suleman, Shabbir, Arshad, Constable Sajid, Ahsan, Umar, Haris, Raza Anwar and Muhammad Saeed.

In January 2015, the weapons worth millions of rupees had been stolen from the arms depot of Balochistan Constabulary in Quetta and then the depot was set on fire.

After the investigation, police had arrested six personnel of the Constabulary including the depot in-charge and an FIR was registered against them.

Moreover, 13 arms dealers had also been detained from various areas for involvement in arms theft. Over seven lac bullets, dozens of Klashnikovs and rifles were stolen from the depot.

Police had launched a search operation to capture the huge number of the stolen arms and ammunition.