13 dead in Argentina as club roof collapses in storm

BUENOS AIRES: A powerful storm led to the deaths of at least 13 people Saturday in the Argentina port city of Bahia Blanca when the roof of a sports club collapsed, authorities said.

The heavy rains and wind that pummelled Bahia Blanca caused the roof to give way at a facility where a skating competition was taking place, according to sources from the mayor’s office.

“Unfortunately, the emergency service confirms the death of 13 people in the Bahiense del Norte club,” the municipality said in a statement, adding that firefighters were working at the site where people remained trapped under rubble.

Winds of more than 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour were recorded in the city, parts of which lost power.

