13 more die in rain-related incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: Thirteen more people were killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan in last 24 hours, soaring losses of life in the province to 149, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Torrential rains and flash floods continued to wreak havoc in different parts of the province, pushing up the death toll to 149, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to a report issued by the PDMA, at least 149 people – including 63 women, 61 men and 52 children – were killed in torrential rains and flash floods across Balochistan.

Most rain-related deaths reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dukki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi. At least 74 people were injured in accidents during rainfall.

Total 13,975 houses were collapsed or partially damaged due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods.

The report further stated that six highways covering 670 kilometers have also been damaged in the rains and flood, while 16 bridges were collapsed across the province.

The PDMA added that 23,013 livestock have also died in rain-related accidents.

