13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette on why he quit acting

Dylan Minnette, who rose to fame following his role in 13 Reasons Why, revealed the reason behind taking a break from acting.

In a recent interview, he said that he left acting as he decided to focus on music with his rock band Wallows, Variety reported.

The 13 Reasons Why star began his acting career as a child star at the age of 8 and touched the new heights of fame after playing Clay Jensen in the popular series.

“I was fortunate to find success in [acting],” said Dylan Minnette. “I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. And I was in a very fortunate position, it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job.”

According to the actor, he along with his other band members had dreamed of taking music “all the way as far as we can.”

“The only way that’s gonna happen is if I put my 100% time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously. This is a real band, we’re going to do real band things,” he said.

However, the 13 Reasons Why actor said that he does thinks about returning to the screen on occasions.

He planned to make a return to acting last year, however, he could not do it due to the actors strike.

Minnette’s last outing was in 2022’s Scream and The Dropout and has since remained out of the spotlight.