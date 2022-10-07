13-year-old girl goes missing from Karachi

A 13-year-old girl namely Dania Shoaib has gone missing from Lines Area of Karachi and a case was registered by her parents, ARY News reported on Friday.

The family told the media that Dania Shoaib – a student of Class VIII, went missing on Wednesday evening.

Please help us find Dania Shoaib , she is missing since October 5th from Karachi (Sindh) #zainabalert #ZainabAlertApp #missingchildren 👉Download ZAINAB ALERT App for instant alerts

➡️Android – https://t.co/T4K4DfIZYl

➡️Apple iOS – https://t.co/KEy1Jn0YTK pic.twitter.com/qUoyUTHE9s — ZainabAlert (@ZainabAlerts) October 6, 2022

Police said that the incident was being investigated in different aspects. A case was registered at Brigade police station.

Earlier in June, the motorway police had foiled a bid to abduct a girl on Lyari Expressway near Karachi’s Hassan Square.

According to details, unidentified persons – travelling in a car – attempted to abduct a girl, identified as Gul Sikka, from Lyari Expressway near Hassan Square.

Meanwhile, motorway police officers Khalid Memon and Aslam Mughal, who were present on the spot, took timely action and foiled the abduction bid of the girl.

However, the suspects managed to escape. Later, the police handed over the girl to her parents on the instructions of DIG Shahid Javed, SP Atif Shehzad and DSP Asrar.

