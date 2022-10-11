13-year-old girl ‘sexually assaulted’ in Haroonabad

HAROONABAD: A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Haroonabad Tehsil of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Mandi Colony of Haroonabad, where an influential person allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl. The victim was admitted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Haroonabad for medico-legal formalities.

Later, the family members of the victim blocked the main Haroonabad’s Fort Abbas road and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gul Hassan reached the spot to negotiate with the victim’s family. However, the family refused to end protest until the arrest of the suspect.

Earlier in September, a beggar girl was kidnapped and ‘gang-raped’ by unknown men in Lahore, said the police.

According to the first information report (FIR), the girl, who was begging in Lahore’s Sundar area was kidnapped and later raped in Haveli Lakha.

The abductors also kidnapped a six-year-old boy, while the rape-victim girl managed to flee from their custody and reached police station, the FIR read.

