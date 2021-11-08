14 booked for allegedly vandalizing Malam Jabba ski resort: Police

SWAT: At least 14 people have been booked in a first information report on Monday for the alleged storming and vandalizing yesterday of the ski resort of Malam Jabba, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to the local police station, two of the suspects booked in the case have been arrested as well. It followed yesterday’s scuffle between the ski resort administration and the locals over the passage which resulted in the alleged vandalizing of the resort premises.

We are conducting more raids to detain the remaining suspects in the case, said the local police.

Malam Jabba ski resort suspended after ‘miscreants vandalize it’

It was reported yesterday that the famous ski resort of Malam Jabba was once again suspended after being allegedly vandalized by the miscreants who broke its barricades and harassed the staff.

According to the claims of resort officials at the scene yesterday, the trespassers stormed Malam Jabba resort, marking the third time in the past two years, and vandalized the property.

Commenting on the event the district police officer said the scuffle began over the passage by the resort between the locals and the resort owners. The situation is now under control, the DPO said.

