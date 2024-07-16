14 policemen dismissed for negligence during muharram duty

LAHORE: In a significant development, 14 police officers assigned to security duty on the 9th of Muharram have been dismissed from their positions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations took this decisive step after the officers were found to have abandoned their duties during the procession of Muharram 09.

The officers were supposed to be on duty ensuring security during the sensitive period of Muharram. However, their disappearance from their posts prompted immediate action.

A formal report against the 14 officials has been filed at Shadman police station, marking a serious breach of duty and accountability within the police force.

The 9th of Muharram to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is being observed with due solemnity and respect across the country today (Tuesday).

Majalis will be held in all small and major cities while processions of Tazia and Alam will also be taken out in some cities.

Islamabad Police has finalized a detailed security and traffic management plan for 9th of Moharram.

The main 9 Muharram Al Haram Procession will commence from Main Imambargah in G/6-2, follow its designated route, and return to its starting point.

To ensure the smooth flow of the procession, the traffic arrangements have been made.