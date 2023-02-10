14 SAPMs to work without perks, privileges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the request of 14 Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPMs) to work on a pro bono basis.

According to the notification issued by the PMO, all these SAPMs will not draw any perks and privileges.

As per the notification, the following SAPMs have requested the prime minister to work on pro bono basis: Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, Romina Khurshid Alam, Sadiq Iftikhar, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rubina Irfan, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Fahad Haroon, Ambassador (retd) Muhammad Sadiq and Muhammad Nauman Ahmad Langrial.

According to sources, members of the cabinet from the PPP will also follow the same and work on a pro bono basis.

The coalition government has come under criticism after the recent appointment of almost half a dozen SAPMs by the premier.

The current cabinet size under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif is the largest in the history of Pakistan with 34 federal ministers, 7 state ministers, 4 advisers and 33 SAPMs.

