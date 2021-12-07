14-storey cruise ship to be dismantled, clarifies SAPM

KARACHI: A 14-storey cruise ship that entered Pakistani waters last week will be dismantled at the Gadani ship-breaking yard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi said on Tuesday.

He rejected reports doing rounds on social media that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs denied the cruise liner’s owner permission to use the ship for a ferry service or hotel.

“This ship was purchased for scrap,” the SAPM clarified in a video statement, adding that the 1200-room cruise liner of Italian-make was purchased for Rs2 billion and brought to Pakistan to be dismantled and sold as junk.

He said the contract under which the ship was bought clearly states that it would be scrapped, ruling out its use for a hotel or cruise.

Moulvi maintained that neither the ministry nor the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) had received any request from the ship owner. “Our policy is quite clear. Whoever wants to bring a ferry to Pakistan can bring it, we will give permission,” he said.

Earlier, reports said that the owner of the vessel, formely called Costa Romantica, approached the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) for docking the massive cruise ship but no space was allotted.

