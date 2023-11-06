14-year-old boy dies after being tortured by shopkeeper

JAMPUR: The police have arrested a shopkeeper and his associate who brutally tortured a 14-year-old boy to death in Jampur city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

14-year-old boy, identified as Asif, worked as a helper at shop owned by Munawar Own in Jampur city of Punjab.

Over a quarrel, the police said, the shopkeeper brutally tortured the boy, when boiling water and oil spilled on the victim. The accused also stopped the people who intervened during the torture.

The boy was later shifted to hospital, however, he succumbed to burnt injuries after six days of treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Munawar Own and Sajjad Hussain and registered a case against the suspects. The body of the child was handed over to the family, which lives in Babalwali.

In a similar incident in 2022, an 11-year-old domestic worker was killed by his employers for eating food stored in the refrigerator without their permission.

The house owners in the Defence area of Lahore killed an 11-year-old boy and injured his brother after they eat food from the fridge without the permission of his employers.

Following the incident, the house owners left the two boys in a hospital and fled the scene. One of the boys succumbed to his injuries, the police said.